Patriots Could Pursue Massive Trade with Rival Jets
Heading into the NFL offseason, the New England Patriots are widely expected to be looking to make an aggressive move for a star wide receiver.
As they look to support Drake Maye's development, bringing in a legitimate No. 1 wideout is a major need. All season long, the Patriots have been connected to potential long-term wide receiver options.
With that being said, a few blockbuster options have been suggested for New England to look into.
NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated named a couple of intriguing receivers nearing the end of their rookie contracts. He suggested that Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave could be potential options for the Patriots to pursue via a trade.
Obviously, Wilson would be the more dynamic option between the two.
Wilson, a star wide receiver for the New York Jets, is a name that could be available for the right price. He has been unable to develop into what the Jets were hoping he would become, but has shown major flashes of superstar potential.
However, the unfortunate part of it all for New York is that they just acquired Davante Adams in a trade. Giving Wilson a big-time contract might not be in the budget for the Jets.
If that ends up being the case, could New England pull off a massive trade with their rivals?
At just 24 years old now and 25 at the start of the 2025 NFL season, Wilson would be the kind of long-term option that would be able to grow with Maye for years to come.
During the 2024 NFL season with New York so far, Wilson has played in 11 games. He has caught 69 passes for 722 yards and five touchdowns. That is the kind of production that the Patriots need to find.
Granted, it's unlikely that New England and the Jets will come together on a Wilson trade this offseason. But, his name has been mentioned as a possible option and it's intriguing to think about.
Fans should not be expecting Wilson to end up with the Patriots, but he certainly is a player that they could consider pursuing via trade this offseason.
