Broncos OT Could Answer Patriots Problem
The New England Patriots will have to address significant needs up and down the roster heading into the offseason, but perhaps none are more important than their offensive line.
The Patriots may very well have the worst offensive line in football, which does not exactly spell good news for quarterback Drake Maye moving forward.
The good news is that New England is slated to have a wealth of cap space in 2025, so the team will certainly have room to sign a big free agent.
Matt St. Jean of Pats Pulpit has taken an early look at the free-agent market, and he has already identified three potential targets for the Patriots: Garett Bolles, Ronnie Stanley and Cam Robinson.
St. Jean seems to prefer Bolles of the group.
"At left tackle, there are three prospective free agents that stand out: Denver’s Garett Bolles, Baltimore’s Ronnie Stanley, and Minnesota’s Cam Robinson," St. Jean wrote. "Of the three, it is Bolles who is both the oldest and playing the best. The veteran has been Denver’s starter on the left side since being drafted in the first round in 2017. He’s posted a PFF grade of 70 or better in each of his eight seasons as a starter, and his pass block grade of 89.4 this season is the highest mark of his career."
Bolles has never made a Pro Bowl, but he does have a Second-Team All-Pro selection to his name and has been a very consistent contributor for the Broncos since entering the league.
The one potential sticking point with Bolles is that he is 32 years old, but perhaps the Pats can land him on a relatively short-term deal.
The Patriots could also try and rectify their offensive line issues during the NFL Draft, but there is no doubt that they will need to sign a major free agent to help solidify the group.
The Patriots are just 3-9 this season, and much of that is due to poor play in the trenches.
