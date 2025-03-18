Insider Reveals Who Patriots 'Have' to Select in NFL Draft
The New England Patriots entered the offseason with two glaring needs that stood out from the rest: wide receiver and offensive line.
Unfortunately, the Patriots have not been able to properly address either of them in NFL free agency, only signing receiver Mack Hollins and tackle Morgan Moses.
The offensive line might be an even bigger issues for New England, as the Pats probably have the worst unit in football, which doesn't bode well for quarterback Drake Maye.
As a result, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated has revealed where he feels the Patriots should probably be leaning with the fourth overall pick of the NFL Draft next month.
"That said, I think it’s hard to grade how New England did without knowing the rest of the plan for protecting Drake Maye," Breer wrote. "They planned to take a swing on Ronnie Stanley before he re-signed in Baltimore, and did swing hard on Dan Moore Jr., Will Fries and Drew Dalman. Moses is a really nice addition, but the Patriots have work to do. And might have to take LSU’s Will Campbell at No. 4."
Campbell is generally viewed as the best offensive lineman in this year's draft class, so while it certainly isn't a flashy pick, it may be the safest one for New England in a few weeks.
Of course, the Pats' direction may change if Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter is still available at No. 4, which is actually plausible given who is drafting in front of them. But if not, the Patriots may have no choice but to do the sensible thing on take Campbell.
Another name to monitor is Missouri Tigers tackle Armand Membou, who has risen up draft boards since the Scouting Combine. Either way, New England might be forced to pick a tackle with its top selection.
