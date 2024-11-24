Jerod Mayo Blames Patriots Players for Blowout
Jerod Mayo and the New England Patriots ended up suffering an embarrassing blowout loss in Week 12 NFL action on the road against the Miami Dolphins.
It was a game that simply did not go right in any way, shape, or form for the Patriots.
While the game was tied at 0-0 after the first quarter, New England ended up trailing 24-0 at halftime. After that, the Patriots were able to score 15 points in the second half, but ended up losing by a final score of 34-15.
Throughout the course of the game, New England looked completely unprepared. They also showed no signs of discipline whatsoever.
When everything was said and done, the Patriots ended up being penalized 10 times for 75 yards.
After the game, Mayo was answering questions about the game and placed the blame on his players. It wasn't a good look once again with the head coach publicly criticizing his players.
“Once those guys cross the [sideline] there’s nothing I can do for them," Mayo said. "There’s nothing any coach can do for them once they cross the [sideline]. It’s my job to continue to prepare… them.”
He is not wrong that he can't control what ends up happening on the field. Mayo isn't a player and he can't make an impact on the field.
However, there are legitimate reasons to question just how much he actually has the team prepared. They certainly haven't looked like it.
Mayo has had a lot of struggles throughout his first year as an NFL head coach. Whether it be with how to deal with the media, what to say, or what not to say, he still hasn't figured things out.
It will be interesting to see what comes of this statement. The players likely won't love it, but we'll if anything negative comes out about it.
All of that being said, New England should be embarrassed. Mayo should be embarrassed too. This kind of loss is definitely on the players, but the blame also rests squarely on the coaching staff as well.
