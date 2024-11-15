Jon Gruden Makes Bold Prediction About Patriots' Drake Maye
The New England Patriots could not be more excited with what they have seen from rookie quarterback Drake Maye. He has already started showing off superstar potential for the franchise.
Maye has shown off impressive arm talent, high football IQ, and elite leadership. All of those qualities are signs of him being a long-term franchise quarterback.
So far this season, the rookie quarterback and No. 3 overall pick has completed 64.7 percent of his pass attempts for 954 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions. He has also picked up 233 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Following his impressive play to begin his NFL career, one former head coach has spoken out with high praise about him.
Jon Gruden, a polarizing figure in the NFL, did not hold back from making a bold statement about Maye.
“Drake Maye is going to be a superstar. Drake Maye is going to be everything you’re looking for. Five-star," Gruden said.
While Gruden may not be well liked by many, his opinion about quarterbacks carries some weight. He has always been a great quarterback coach. If he thinks Maye is going to be a superstar, that is a huge endorsement for the young signal caller.
Looking ahead to the future, the Patriots have a lot of work to do.
First and foremost, New England has to bring in a better offensive line to protect their young quarterback. They also need to bring in a legitimate No. 1 target for Maye.
Thankfully, those are things that the front office should be able to get done. The Patriots have a lot of cap room to work with in order to add talent.
Having their franchise quarterback in place gives them a huge boost in their rebuild. Gruden and many others around the league have been very vocal about their belief in Maye and his long-term ability.
