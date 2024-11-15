Patriots Urged to Add Former Rival Defender
The New England Patriots need help up and down the roster, and while most of their issues are on the offensive side of the ball, they also have some things they need to address defensively.
While the Patriots would certainly be better-served repairing those needs through free agency and the NFL Draft, they can always explore who is available at the current point in time.
One intriguing name is linebacker David Long Jr., who was recently released by the Miami Dolphins.
Keagan Stiefel of NESN actually thinks New England should pursue Long, who was demoted by the Dolphins earlier this season before being released.
"Long was named a team captain at the start of the year, coming off a season where he was one of the best run-defending linebackers in the entire NFL," Stiefel wrote. "Miami relied on him to anchor the middle of its defense, but after seeing him regress and transition into a full-time special teamer, the decision was made to move in another direction. It’s been a startling fall for the 28-year-old, but he shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a new home.
One Patriots Place, to be specific."
Adding a linebacker would make sense for the Pats, particularly considering that Ja'Whaun Bentley is out for the remainder of the year.
The Patriots don't exactly have a great group of linebackers, and while Long isn't an ideal long-term solution, he could definitely help the team this season. And who knows? Maybe he'll perform well enough to stick around for 2025.
Long logged 38 tackles in eight games with Miami this year.
The West Virginia University product was originally selected by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and spent the first four years of his career with the Titans before joining the Dolphins in 2023.
Long racked up 113 tackles during his debut campaign in Miami.
