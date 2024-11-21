Patriots Predicted to Lose Starting DB to Seahawks
The New England Patriots are just 3-8 entering Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season. Unfortunately, they're not going to be a playoff contender, but there are some things to be excited about for the future.
Speaking of the future, the Patriots are going to have some decisions to make during the upcoming offseason.
One of those decisions will have to do with the future of veteran defensive back Jonathan Jones. New England could try to bring him back, but he also might end up leaving town in free agency.
Quite a few teams around the league could use a cornerback with the skill-set that Jones possesses. He'll have decent list of teams registering interest in him.
Bleacher Report has suggested that one NFC West team could come calling for Jones. They think that the Seattle Seahawks should show interest in signing him in free agency.
"There's obviously no guarantee Jones will return to his previous form, but he'd fit financially. Until/unless John Schneider creates some additional cap space, Seattle will be limited to budget free-agent options."
During the 2024 NFL season with the Patriots, Jones has continued playing solid football.
He has played in 11 games, racking up 37 total tackles to go along with a forced fumble and five defended passes. Granted, those aren't huge numbers, but he is a solid cover cornerback and he's consistent.
Those qualities could lead New England to pursue re-signing him. As they look to build back towards being a contender, they will need some quality and consistent veteran pieces mixed in with the youth.
At 31 years old, Jones still has a few quality years left in him. It will be interesting to see what his future holds.
All of that being said, keep an eye on the Seahawks as a team who could potentially swoop in and try to sign him away from the Patriots in the offseason.
