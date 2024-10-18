Chiefs, Patriots WR Trade Could Emerge
The NFL trade deadline on November 5th is coming up very quickly. With that in mind, the New England Patriots are a team to monitor very closely.
Looking at the roster, the Patriots have quite a few players that don't fit their long-term plans. There is a good chance that they could end up making a move or two to ship out some veteran players.
One of those players is wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. At 29 years old, he's a quality player, but New England should not view him as a long-term piece. Moving him for as much value as they can get would be wise.
Bourne has missed most of the 2024 season so far with an injury. He has played in the last two games, but has not been much of an impact player.
In the two games he has played, he has caught just three passes for 15 yards.
That being said, Bourne is a good wide receiver who can make a major impact when healthy. There are quite a few teams that need wide receiver help and Bourne could end up being a target for them.
Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports has named the Kansas City Chiefs as a potential trade destination for the Patriots wide receiver.
"After losing Marquise Brown and Rashee Rice, the Chiefs have yet to sign a starter but they probably don’t have to acquire a superstar like DeAndre Hopkins or Diontae Johnson. They might be better off getting a solid receiver that can be useful in the rotation and wouldn’t need to be a full-time starter," Palacios wrote.
Putting Bourne on a team with Patrick Mahomes would be a great recipe for success. He has shown the ability to make plays with quarterbacks like Mac Jones. Imagine what he could do with Mahomes throwing him the football.
What could New England get for Bourne? Honestly, a fifth-round pick would be a likely return. He hasn't played much this season and he's certainly not a star.
However, a fifth-round pick can be quite valuable when trying to move around in the NFL Draft. The Patriots should prioritize getting as many assets as possible for players that aren't going to be a part of the big picture for the franchise.
While this is only speculation and a suggestion, it's one that makes sense. The Chiefs would be wise to check in with New England about Bourne and there's a very good chance that he will be available for the right price.
