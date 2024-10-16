Patriots Should Take Chance on Chiefs WR
One of the biggest needs for the New England Patriots heading towards the NFL trade deadline on November 5th is at the wide receiver position.
At this point in time, the team is expected to turn into a seller. Deatrich Wise Jr. is a name that has become popular on the trade market. Jonathan Jones and Kendrick Bourne could be other options.
With Drake Maye now the starting quarterback, the Patriots need to do their best to surround their rookie signal caller with talent. There are a few intriguing players that could make sense as trade targets at the wide receiver position.
Skyy Moore of the Kansas City Chiefs could make a lot of sense as a potential target to take a flier on for New England.
Originally drafted with the No. 54 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Chiefs, Moore has yet to make any kind of sizable impact. In fact, he hasn't made a single catch so far this season.
In the 35 games he has played throughout his first two seasons and some change in the NFL, Moore has caught 43 passes for 494 yards and a touchdown. While his numbers clearly aren't great, a bigger role with a team like the Patriots could help him unlock his potential.
Acquiring Moore would be cheap. If New England wanted to bring him in, a seventh-round pick or possibly a sixth-round pick could get the job done. Kansas City would likely move him for any kind of value that they can get.
The Patriots would have a good amount of time to see what Moore is capable of producing. Should he come in and be able to make an impact, New England could look to re-sign him to a new deal.
Ideally, he would be able to become a solid role player for the Patriots. New England could then focus on bringing in a No. 1 wide receiver.
Many have been connecting them to Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Heading into the 2025 season with a wide receiver corps of Hunter, Moore, Ja'Lynn Polk, DeMario Douglas, and Kayshon Boutte would be a much better situation than the Patriots currently have.
Maye would have plenty of weapons to work with and a lot of talented support.
Moore may not end up being a target ahead of the trade deadline, but for a team that could desperately use more talent at the position, taking a flier on him would make an awful lot of sense.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!