Patriots, Chargers Linked as Trade Partners
The New England Patriots are expected to be sellers between now and the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline, and one of their chief trade candidates is cornerback Jonathan Jones.
Jones is 31 years old and is in the final year of his deal, so it doesn't make much sense for the rebuilding Patriots to keep him around. He will probably walk via free agency, so they may as well try to recoup some value for him now.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has listed Jones among the top 10 candidates who could be dealt in the coming weeks, and he has named the Los Angeles Chargers as a potential landing spot for him.
"The Chargers should also have an interest in Jones, if he's available," Knox wrote. "Los Angeles moved to 3-2 in Week 6, but it also placed starting corner Asante Samuel Jr. on injured reserve with a should injury shortly before game day."
Los Angeles' pass defense is much improved this season, jumping from 30th to eighth since last year, but the loss of Samuel is certainly significant.
Jones isn't exactly on the same level as Samuel, but he is, at the very least, a valuable, experienced depth piece who could help the Chargers in a pinch.
The Auburn product went undrafted, but found a home with New England back in 2016. He has been a steady contributor in the Pats' secondary ever since, helping the team win a couple of Super Bowl championships.
Through six games this season, Jones has logged 25 tackles, a forced fumble and three passes defended. Last year, he appeared in 14 contests and registered 48 tackles and seven passes defended.
Jones' best campaign came in 2022, when he racked up 69 stops, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, 11 passes defended and a defensive touchdown.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!