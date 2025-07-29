Former Patriots CB Excited to Face Old Team
FOXBORO, MA. — It's been a few years since Jack Jones was in New England, but that doesn't mean he wants to face his old team any less.
"I'm excited to see them," Jones told reporters after the Dolphins practice on Monday. "A familiar team, I'm excited to play against the Patriots."
The former fourth-round pick had an up-and-down year and a half with the Patriots. The Arizona State prospect — who came into the NFL will prior issues stemming from college — had picked off Aaron Rodgers and Jared Goff to start off his career. That's where it peaked. By the end of the season, Jones was suspended by the team because the team didn't like how he handled his injury rehab. The following offseason, Jones brought two guns to Logan Airport and was arrested, before missing curfew and eventually getting benched.
He was released in November of 2023, and found a landing spot with the Raiders. Jones was also in Las Vegas for not even two years before getting released. He just inked a one-year deal with the division rival Miami Dolphins, and will now face his old squad twice a year.
That would mean a matchup against fellow 2022 draft picks Marcus Jones and Cole Strange, the only two players who remain in New England from that draft class. — "Some of the guys I know still over there, I'm excited for that matchup."
The talent for Jones is undeniable. He has seven career interceptions in his career — three of them he returned to the house off passes from Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow. He now joins a Dolphins secondary looking to replace recently-traded Jalen Ramsey, and boasts former Patriot Mike Hilton as well.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!