Patriots' Drake Maye Excels Under Pressure in Joint Practice
When he wasn't being pressured, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye shined in Wednesday's joint practice against the Minnesota Vikings. The second-year gunslinger connected on a number of long balls, including touchdowns to RB TreVeyon Henderson (70 yards) and WR Mack Hollins (50).
"They didn't account for him and I was just trying to give it to him - an easy ball to let him catch and run," Maye said of his rookie running back. "It's hard to catch him when he's in the open field."
Maye's practice — though he would have been sacked six times — was filled with a lot of positives to take away. During 11-on-11s, Maye was slinging the ball around the field, connecting with Henderson and Hollins, as well as former Viking wideout Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte and undrafted rookie Efton Chism. It was another turnover-free day for Maye, who has made that a point of emphasis this summer.
"I think just continuing to build on what we got, build the relationships with the guys," Maye said. "I think just creating a unity within the offense ... Getting used to game planning and how coach likes to do it on offense, and studying the plan and how we're going to execute it when we get to Week 1."
The Vikings defense isn't anything to sneeze at either. When Maye was sidelined and the Patriots trotted out backup Josh Dobbs, Minnesota nabbed two interceptions, one of them would have counted for a long pick-six. When Maye came back into the huddle, the offense looked a lot more fluid.
It was more of a roller coaster day for the guys protecting Maye. His offensive line allowed six would-be sacks during the practice and the former UNC quarterback was forced to step into some throws and face constant duress. The Vikings defense, led by former Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores, threw a lot at a young quarterback, a test he thinks will better his play coming forward.
"I think it was good for us to see them," Maye said. "The defense does a lot of things. They got us a few times, I feel like we got them, so it's good for us to see that and experience a new defense, very different from Washington and very different from our defense. ... It's great for us to learn from."
It's likely Maye will be named a captain heading into 2025, and his play has certainly warranted that distinction. Head coach Mike Vrabel talked prior to practice about Maye's leadership and how he as a coach is trying to drain every last drop of talent out of his quarterback.
"We always can continue to work on things, focus on our reaction, our response to things and how – as a quarterback or any player, you want it to be perfect. It's never going to be perfect, and you can sit there and paralyze yourself sometimes by mistakes," Vrabel said. "We need to focus on our responses to those mistakes that are so critical. There are so many snaps in the football game that – there's certain things that can go up and down, and performance is one of them, and our attitude and our effort is something that can't."
Maye's day officially ended as a coach. Following the joint practice, Maye, along with Vrabel and Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, were coaching up flag football teams through Special Olympics Massachusetts and Minnesota.
"It was awesome," Maye said. "Just to see the fun they're having out there, the fun that it brings me ... Just having fun and being into it, that's the biggest thing."
