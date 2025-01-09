If Hired, Mike Vrabel Could Bring Familiar Face Back to Patriots
The New England Patriots are widely expected to end up hiring Mike Vrabel to be their next head coach. Vrabel has been viewed as the favorite to land the job since even before the Patriots fired Jerod Mayo.
Vrabel is the kind of head coach that could build New England back into a championship contender. He has a proven track record of success during his time with the Tennessee Titans and was a key consultant for the Cleveland Browns during the 2024 season.
Now, it sounds like he will likely end up returning to the place where he was a star on the field.
Assuming the Patriots do end up landing Vrabel, it is being reported that he could bring a big name offensive coordinator with him.
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Vrabel could end up bringing Josh McDaniels back to New England with him as the team's offensive coordinator. McDaniels had a very successful run with the Patriots as the offensive coordinator under Bill Belichick.
"One note on Vrabel: There is buzz in some coaching circles that Josh McDaniels could be a prime candidate to be Vrabel's offensive coordinator. That would be quite the nostalgia tandem, and though McDaniels is a two-time failed head coach, no one disputes his coordinator chops. It would be good for Maye, but so would having Johnson as the head coach," Fowler wrote.
Of course, the Johnson that he is referring to is Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. He will get an interview with New England for the head coaching job on Friday.
Obviously, nothing is done between Vrabel and the Patriots. They are set to meet today.
While there are still negotiations to be had and interviews as well, New England is definitely trending towards Vrabel. They could still change their mind and go with a candidate like Johnson, but that would be a surprise.
Seeing Vrabel become the head coach and bring McDaniels with him would be a big win. That duo could help the Patriots quickly turn things around assuming the right roster moves are made as well.
More than likley, Robert Kraft will make some kind of decision in the next week or two. New England has been moving quickly with their search.
Expect to hear more udpates about Vrabel and his chances to land the Patriots' job in the coming hours or days. That seems to be the most likely outcome when everything is said and done.
