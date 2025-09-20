Mike Vrabel Doesn't Care About Patriots' Past
New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is in his first season leading the historic franchise, but he isn't one to dwell on the past.
Vrabel spoke this week about how his priority and focus lies on the future of the Patriots and what they are doing to help win their next Super Bowl.
"There's a lot of stats here that I'm not familiar with, nor am I concerned with. The focus is trying to build some consistency, which would then lead to confidence, and continue to build on what we did, improve the things that we have to fix and then continue to eliminate some of the things that we feel like could get you beat," Vrabel said.
While Vrabel is very familiar of the Patriots lore, it doesn't affect too much of how he does his job now as the head coach. Vrabel won three Super Bowls with the Patriots as a player in 2001, 2002 and 2004, but his focus is winning his fourth ring with the franchise.
In order to do that, he has to take the Patriots from one of the worst teams in the league to one of the best. He's doing a good job of that so far, winning his first game as Patriots head coach in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, but he still has a long way to go.
Vrabel wants to build the Patriots the right way with fundamentals and no skipping of any steps. It's how he was able to build the Titans into the AFC's best team in the 2021 regular season.
His job is a little harder with the Pats since he inherited the Titans when they were already a playoff participant, but he appears to be doing things the right way at the start of his tenure.
Vrabel will begin to experience challenges, including one against the talented Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, but he is hoping to stick to the process and move forward in order to replicate the success that he experienced in the past.
