Patriots First-Rounder Growing Into Leader
New England Patriots offensive line Will Campbell is only two games into his NFL career, but he is being asked to do a lot for the team.
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel sees leadership skills in Campbell and thinks he is on the path towards improvement despite some lapses of execution during the games.
“I think that he shows up every single day, and I think he does his job, and he cares extremely about this football team. I think that that’s starting to make him a leader. I think he’s prepared. I think he executes for the most part in the game. He knows what to do. So, I think that that makes him a leader," Campbell said.
"And hopefully this trend of these linemen false-starting and then patting each other on the back after the game can end. We only have three more linemen to go, so we’re 40% of the way done here with… ‘You know, it happens. Don’t worry, it happened.’ Hopefully, three more weeks, we’re done with this.”
There's always a learning curve for rookies coming into the league, even with blue-chip prospects like Campbell, who was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Campbell has been solid for the most part, but there have been moments where he has looked like a rookie.
As Campbell gets more reps for the Patriots over the course of the season, these unforced errors should subside and the team should get more of the surefire star the LSU prospect looked like in college. That would significantly help the foundation of the Patriots as they build their team from the ground up.
With T.J. Watt and the hungry Pittsburgh Steelers defense coming to town in Week 3, Campbell will be tested once again, but the game provides an opportunity for him to learn and grow into the player the Pats hope he can become. If Campbell can come out of the game with some positive building blocks, it could give him a lot of confidence for the weeks ahead.
