Patriots HC Comments on Tom Brady's Aaron Rodgers Praise
The New England Patriots are getting ready to face off against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, likely for the final time in the quarterback's Hall-of-Fame career.
Rodgers is expected to retire this offseason, so as long as the Steelers and Pats don't meet in the playoffs, this will be the quarterback's swan song against the Patriots. Earlier this offseason, Patriots legend Tom Brady spoke to NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth about Rodgers, praising him as the greatest passer the game has ever seen.
"Aaron in his prime, to me, is the greatest passer of the football the league's ever seen," Brady said during an interview with Cris Collinsworth. "He could get the ball from point A to B faster and more accurate, I think, than any player in the history of the NFL. When you get older, you've got to find other ways to succeed because you don't have the same 2011 version of Aaron Rodgers. Like Peyton Manning, when he threw 49 touchdowns, then 55 touchdowns.
"We all have to evolve and grow. there's other ways to evolve and grow. Some of it's more mentally, and then emotionally, how do we connect with our teammate and bring that competitive, positive attitude to work every day."
That's a tough task for the Patriots, even with a past-his-prime Rodgers. However, Rodgers has turned back the clock a little bit to start the season for the Steelers.
Through two games, Rodgers has 447 passing yards and five touchdowns. Only former MVP Lamar Jackson and Detroit Lions star Jared Goff have more passing touchdowns through two weeks.
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel spoke about Brady's comments and explains how the Patriots will attack Rodgers.
“Tom knows more about quarterbacks than I do. I just know that it’s going to be a physical football team," Vrabel said in an interview with WEEI.
"They’re always good defensively. Aaron provides a lot of challenge just from his operation, his mechanics, the urgency in which he’s able to command the offense. It puts a lot of stress on you. So stuff that Arthur Smith has done in the past, there’ll also be things, plenty of things that Aaron has that he’ll take advantage of bad football if you’re not ready.”
The Patriots should know Smith's offense very well since he coached under Vrabel while he was with the Tennessee Titans.
Rodgers is always going to be a test, even at his age, so the Patriots need to be ready for what he has to throw at them.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!