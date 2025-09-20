Patriots LB Making Major Impact On and Off Field
The New England Patriots defense is leading the league in sacks after the first two weeks of the season and a big reason behind that is new linebacker Harold Landry III.
Landry, 29, has eight years of NFL experience under his belt with the Tennessee Titans after they chose him in the second round out of Boston College the same year Mike Vrabel became the franchise's head coach. Vrabel was a big reason why Landry signed with the Pats and he is excited to have him on board.
“A very consistent player. I think he has a very consistent routine. I’ve known Harold for a long time. I’m excited that the players voted him captain," Vrabel said in an interview with WEEI.
"This is his first time being a captain. He has shown that when he got here, that was important to him was to lead. He’s always a versatile player. We put a lot on his plate. Anything that is a game plan-specific type thing for that position, we have a tendency to put it on Harold because he’ll understand. He’ll be able to get it quickly in a few days of practice. We’re going to need him and everybody else to continue to play well and try to help us and get some consistency going.”
Landry has 3.5 of the team's nine sacks so far this season. He is tied for the league lead in sacks along with Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett and New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson.
That's good company to be with and the Patriots are happy that Landry is contributing for them instead of the Titans or another team. He is setting the tone for the defense and making an impact both on and off the field.
If Landry continues to be a leader for the Patriots, it will only help their chances of pulling out victories as the season goes along. They will need him to continue his strong start in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he will be tasked with taking down quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!