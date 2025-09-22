Patriots Coach Reveals Rhamondre Stevenson Plan
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — Less than 24 hours removed from his team’s 21-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel remains steadfast in his plan for improvement.
Vrabel, while addressing reporters this week at Gillette Stadium, conversely appeared confident in his resolve to enhance the Pats’ performance through vigorous practice, rather than making any sudden personnel changes.
For the time being, Vrabel’s initiative includes running back Rhamondre Stevenson.
“Yeah, we're going to need him,” Vrabel responded when asked about the status of his troubled starting running back heading into Week 4. “We're going to need everybody. He's got talent, skillset. He's a good protector, we trust him in protection. We'll get through this."
Stevenson, who struggled with ball security for much of 2024, once again experienced issues in handling the football in Week 3. The Oklahoma product finished the day with only four carries for 18 yards.
Most importantly, Stevenson fumbled the ball twice in key situations for the Pats’ offense. He committed his first fumble on the Patriots’ opening drive of the game, getting stripped by linebacker Cole Holcomb on 1st &10 at the New England 36-yard line. His next arrived with New England looking for the game-tying touchdown on the Pittsburgh 2-yard line in the third quarter. Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Hayward pushed the ball lose which Pittsburgh recovered in the end zone.
From that point on, Stevenson saw significantly limited duty for the remainder of the game.
Still, Vrabel remains adamant that he and the Patriots coaching staff will enter Week 4 with the intent of improving Stevenson’s fundamentals, while also ameliorating the protection he is receiving in front of him.
“Well, we've got to continue to practice the crap out of it,” Vrabel said of New England’s overall ball security. “We also have to do a better job of protecting said person with the ball, whether that's the quarterback, whether that's the running back or the receiver. We're all responsible for the security of the football. It starts with the person who has it, and then it falls upon the people that are blocking. Again, we'll continue to rep it. If we have to put two hands on the football, when we're going through there, that's what we'll have to do.”
As previously stated, Stevenson had similar struggles last season — due both to injury and ball security. The 6’0” 227-pound back set career highs with seven fumbles — three of which were lost. As a result of his issues with protecting the football, Stevenson was demoted in early October by then-coach Jerod Mayo from his starting role. He finished the season having compiled 801 yards on 207 carries with seven touchdowns in 15 games.
Just one week ago, Stevenson led all running backs in both receptions and rushing yards in a 33-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins. The Oklahoma product finished the day by running for 54 yards on 11 carries, while also catching five passes for 88 yards — including a career-high 55-yard deep shot from Maye in the third quarter. Based on his recent contributions — along with both the prowess and promise he routinely demonstrates in practice — Vrabel is optimistic that his starting running back will return to form sooner than Pats Nation currently expects.
“I think a lot of it is just the consistency and continuing to build confidence,” Vrabel said. “But you have to go out there and do it. How I manage that from an accountability standpoint, I would say as of now, I don't know what that will look like later on in the week as far as how we distribute the reps …
“Yes, the person is responsible for taking care of the football, but again, the other people also have a critical job in ball security.”
While Stevenson’s talent must not be denied, his inability to hold on to the football in key situations cannot not be ignored. If he does not make swift and marked improvement in the coming days, he may find himself demoted in short order — even with Vrabel’s pseudo-vote of confidence.
