Mike Vrabel Says Season Opening Loss Will Change Patriots Culture
New head coach Mike Vrabel dropped his first regular season home opener with the New England Patriots.
The Patriots' 2025 NFL opener was a 20-13 loss while hosting the Las Vegas Raiders. Offensive production on the ground was dismal, with the Pats posting a mere total of 60 rushing yards compared to their 287 receiving. The defense generated some buzz, sacking Las Vegas quarterback Geno Smith four times. Placekicker Andy Borregales was able to get some points on the board via two completed 35 and 44 yard field goals.
But regardless of the stat sheet, the Patriots now hold a 0-1 record.
After the loss — Vrabel said in his postgame media availability that this loss will challenge both the leadership and culture currently surrounding the Pats. Reporters also noted that he seemed especially frustrated with losing the second half after he emphasized the importance of winning it all week in practice.
"We have a long way to go," Vrabel said.
The Patriots gave up a three yard rushing touchdown and two field goals from the Raiders in the second half.
Ultimately, the Patriots just fell flat. They averaged 4.9 yards per play compared to the Raiders' 6.3 and gave up their 10-7 lead they were holding at halftime.
Fans React to Mike Vrabel's First Loss with the Patriots
Many fans of the franchise have placed blame on Vrabel's coaching for the season opening loss.
"Mike Vrabel talked about urgency all offseason and they punted on 4th & 15 down 10 points with 4 minutes left," one fan said on X.
"Mike Vrabel is not a bad coach by any means. But he’s also not the elite program builder that some make him out to be," another said. "He took over a Titans team who had won a playoff game the year before. People act like he took a perennial loser to AFC title game. That’s just not true."
"Mike Vrabel getting out coached by 73 year old Pete [redacted] Carroll," said one league fan.
Following their first loss of the year, the Patriots and Vrabel now turn their attention to traveling to Miami to take on the Dolphins next Sunday.
"We can't sit there and hold on to it for too long," Vrabel said. "We got to go on the road, and we got to play a division opponent, and we got to embrace moving on.”
