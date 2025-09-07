Patriots Ride DeMario Douglas TD to Halftime Lead vs. Raiders
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots “new day” is underway.
The Patriots have begun the Mike Vrabel era in New England, as the team hosts the Las Vegas Raiders for their Week 1 season opener at Gillette Stadium.
With both teams making their best attempt to showcase their strengths — while mitigating their shortcomings — the Pats are clearly enjoying their home cooking while holding a 10-7 lead over the Raiders at halftime.
Raiders Score on Opening Drive
Channeling their inner Cobra Kai, the Raiders struck first, scoring on their opening drive of 2025. Quarterback Geno Smith led a six-play, 66-yard scoring drive, which resulted in a 26-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tre Tucker. The 34-year-old veteran was efficient during the drive, completing 3-of-4 pass attempts for 58 yards. The Patriots defense looked porous, yielding their first score of the season in just 2:43. Smith was able to take advantage of a questionable decision by the Patriots to drop both Christian Barmore and Milton Williams into coverage — ultimately finding the speedy Tucker for the early score.
Carlton Davis, Jaylinn Hawkins Turn the Tide
As their defensive line continued to reel, the Pats secondary delivered a much-needed boost by turning in a play which helped to reverse their first-half fortunes. Facing 2nd and 10 from their own 40 yard-line, cornerback Carlton Davis showcased his aggression by earning an athletic tip of Smith’s pass intended for tight end Brock Bowers. The pass was intercepted by Jaylinn Hawkins at the Pats 18-yard line and served as a catalyst for the Pats’ first score of the season.
Maye Leads First Scoring Drive of 2025
Taking full advantage of the Hawkins pick, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye led his team 82 yards on 12 plays, culminating in a scoring strike to receiver DeMario Douglas. In spite of the wet weather conditions, Maye and the Pats utilized the passing game to advance the ball — with completions to tight end Hunter Henry (27 yards) receiver Kayshon Boutte (24 yards) and tight end Austin Hooper (10 yards) to put New England into the red zone. Douglas was able to identify Las Vegas’ coverage pre-snap, and quickly broke open to secure a 3-yard touchdown pass from Maye.
Borregales On the Board
After missing his first pro field goal attempt — a potential 40-yarder with just over nine minutes remaining in the second quarter, Patriots rookie kicker Andres Borregales made a 39-yard attempt to give the Patriots a 10-7 lead heading into halftime.
Standout Performer of the First Half
While he may be overshadowed by his teammates at times, receiver Kayshon Boutte proved that he is ready for prime time. The LSU product compiled 74 yards on four catches, helping to significantly enhance New England’s field position with each reception.
