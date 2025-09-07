Patriots Country

Patriots Ride DeMario Douglas TD to Halftime Lead vs. Raiders

The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders are locked in an exciting battle for their 2025 season-opener.

Mike D'Abate

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots “new day” is underway.

The Patriots have begun the Mike Vrabel era in New England, as the team hosts the Las Vegas Raiders for their Week 1 season opener at Gillette Stadium.

With both teams making their best attempt to showcase their strengths — while mitigating their shortcomings — the Pats are clearly enjoying their home cooking while holding a 10-7 lead over the Raiders at halftime.

Raiders Score on Opening Drive

Channeling their inner Cobra Kai, the Raiders struck first, scoring on their opening drive of 2025. Quarterback Geno Smith led a six-play, 66-yard scoring drive, which resulted in a 26-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tre Tucker. The 34-year-old veteran was efficient during the drive, completing 3-of-4 pass attempts for 58 yards. The Patriots defense looked porous, yielding their first score of the season in just 2:43. Smith was able to take advantage of a questionable decision by the Patriots to drop both Christian Barmore and Milton Williams into coverage — ultimately finding the speedy Tucker for the early score.

Carlton Davis, Jaylinn Hawkins Turn the Tide

As their defensive line continued to reel, the Pats secondary delivered a much-needed boost by turning in a play which helped to reverse their first-half fortunes. Facing 2nd and 10 from their own 40 yard-line, cornerback Carlton Davis showcased his aggression by earning an athletic tip of Smith’s pass intended for tight end Brock Bowers. The pass was intercepted by Jaylinn Hawkins at the Pats 18-yard line and served as a catalyst for the Pats’ first score of the season.

New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) reacts after making a touchdown catch.
Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA;New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) reacts after making a touchdown catch against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Maye Leads First Scoring Drive of 2025

Taking full advantage of the Hawkins pick, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye led his team 82 yards on 12 plays, culminating in a scoring strike to receiver DeMario Douglas. In spite of the wet weather conditions, Maye and the Pats utilized the passing game to advance the ball — with completions to tight end Hunter Henry (27 yards) receiver Kayshon Boutte (24 yards) and tight end Austin Hooper (10 yards) to put New England into the red zone. Douglas was able to identify Las Vegas’ coverage pre-snap, and quickly broke open to secure a 3-yard touchdown pass from Maye.

Borregales On the Board

After missing his first pro field goal attempt — a potential 40-yarder with just over nine minutes remaining in the second quarter, Patriots rookie kicker Andres Borregales made a 39-yard attempt to give the Patriots a 10-7 lead heading into halftime.

Standout Performer of the First Half

While he may be overshadowed by his teammates at times, receiver Kayshon Boutte proved that he is ready for prime time. The LSU product compiled 74 yards on four catches, helping to significantly enhance New England’s field position with each reception.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!

Published
Mike D'Abate
MIKE D'ABATE

Mike D’Abate has covered the New England Patriots and the NFL since 2017, both as a beat writer and managing editor for outlets such as On SI, Yahoo Sports and Full Press Coverage. He also served as the host and producer of the Locked On Patriots daily podcast from 2019 through 2025. A lifelong New Englander, Mike continues to incorporate his passion and unique insight into his pro and college football coverage.

Home/News