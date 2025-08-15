Mike Vrabel Shuts Down Patriots Backup QB Debate
Despite a strong showing by undrafted quarterback Ben Wooldridge in the New England Patriots' explosive preseason win last week, head coach Mike Vrabel isn't entertaining a possible debate for the backup quarterback job.
"Josh (Dobbs) is the backup right now," Vrabel said Thursday ahead of the Patriots’ joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings. "Not that that couldn’t change. You know, Ben’s working hard, and we’ll see. We’re always trying to strengthen the roster each and every day, but Josh is in there."
Dobbs signed with the Patriots this offseason on a two-year contract worth $8 million. On paper, he's the clear-cut favorite to win the backup job behind entrenched starter Drake Maye. The veteran was the second to come into last Friday's game against Washington and led a scoring drive, capped off with Dobbs calling his own number on a fourth down rushing touchdown.
In the practices that followed the game, the former Vikings and 49ers gunslinger has struggled with accuracy. In Wednesday's first joint practice, Dobbs threw two interceptions, one of which was returned for a long pick-six.
"Josh just has to be more consistent," Vrabel said. "Had an unfortunate interception in a two-minute drill and throwing it into robber, and ball placement has to be better, and just the timing and all these things that we work on. He’s getting the same looks that Drake’s getting, and it’s not easy, but that’s not an excuse. I’m not using that as an excuse. Just saying we have to take care of football."
When the rookie Wooldridge was in the game, he took care of the football. The Louisiana product went 9-for-12 for 132 passing yards and a touchdown to fellow UDFA Efton Chism III. He looked comfortable in the pocket, smoothly evading pressure throughout the fourth quarter. The practice reps just haven't been there for him. Wooldridge hasn't taken a meaningful 11-on-11 rep in a Patriots practice since August 11, and before that, the last snap was 10 days prior.
Instead of playing a lot during practice, he's behind the quarterbacks on each rep, mimicking their cadence and stance. Once the ball is snapped, Wooldridge is dropping back at the same time.
"We hit some passes late. I think Ben settled down. I was excited to see him settle down, hit some passes. John Jiles who busts his tail to block and play special teams, had a huge catch there," Vrabel said following the team's 48-18 win last week. "Felt everybody played, which I'm excited for. We talked about there were some players that didn't get to play or practice on Wednesday, they were going to get an opportunity on Friday night. I was happy to see them take advantage of it and proud that they could be excited about it."
Purely for the financials and veteran experience, Dobbs will certainly remain QB2 for New England as the first week of the regular season approaches. For Wooldridge, he's making a push for possibly keeping three quarterbacks in town -- whether on the active roster or on the practice squad.
