Patriots vs. Raiders Preseason 3 to Watch: DEFENSE

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are set to play their third and final preseason game of 2022.

New England will face the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, Aug. 26 at 8:15 p.m ET at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Prior to their matchup, the Pats and Raiders participated in joint practices, on both Tuesday and Wednesday at the Raiders practice facility.

With final roster cut downs set for Tuesday, Aug. 30, both teams should be expected to expand upon their schemes, installations and positional matchups as they prepare for the upcoming season.

After two productive days of joint practices with the Raiders on Tuesday and Wednesday, most of the starters including quarterback Mac Jones, are expected to see minimal playing time on Friday.

In that vein, here are three players on defense that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Raiders.

Jahlani Tavai

Facing significant competition among a crowded corps of linebackers, Tavai is making the most of his opportunities. The 25-year-old started alongside Ja’Whaun Bentley at inside linebacker against the Panthers last Thursday; continuing his trend of playing significant reps with the Pats’ starting unit. At his best, he is a sizable linebacker with a plodding playing style that makes him a comfortable fit in New England. The 6-2, 246-pounder played in 13 games in 2021, logging 14 combined tackles and one fumble recovery. Despite a brief injury scare during training camp, Tavai has shown a great deal of comfort with his defensive alignments. Tavai may be in a position to secure a roster spot with a strong showing on Friday against the Raiders. If so, the Pats will employ the services of a versatile linebacker that can also shift up and play along the defensive line.

Sam Roberts

Despite a slow start to training camp, Roberts is quickly becoming a potential late-round draft gem. After generating five quarterback pressures and six tackles against the New York Giants in New England’s preseason opener, he also showcased his leverage and explosiveness with a three-yard tackle for loss against the Carolina Panthers. He later recovered a fumble in the end zone on a strip-sack from undrafted rookie DaMarcus Mitchell to put the Pats ahead 20-10. The Northwest Missouri State product is making an impact on the Pats front seven and may carve out a depth role along New England’s defensive line in 2022. Roberts led all defensive linemen, taking 27 snaps last Friday night. His increased usage throughout the past two games could be an indication of his factoring into the Pats plans at the position in 2022. Should Roberts log notable playing time in the first half of New England’s matchup with the Raiders, it may indicate that he has earned a spot on the Pats 53-man roster in 2022.

Shaun Wade

Following the release of cornerbackMalcolm Butler and the placement of Joejuan Williamson season-ending injured reserve, Wade is making his case to be the next man up. Throughout training camp, the second-year defensive back has looked more aggressive at the catch point; which is where he is at his best. Despite some injury concerns in 2021, he has been healthy thus far, and is making an impression at the position both in the slot and along the perimeter. The Ohio State product showcased his athleticism and ball skills in the second half of the Pats’ victory over the Panthers, earning the game’s first interception. Facing 2nd and 3 from the New England 38, Carolina quarterback P.J. Walker attempted to throw deep right intended for Wright Wade was in prime position to make the interception, which he returned to the Patriots 21-yard line. Should Wade continue to make such plays, he may find himself on the Pats active roster heading into Week 1 of the 2022 season.