Saving Switch: Could Positional Change Keep N’Keal Harry with Patriots?

Might the size and strength of wide receiver N’Keal Harry allow the New England Patriots to consider a change of positions for him in 2022?

In the immortal words of Dumb and Dumber’s Lloyd Christmas, ‘So you’re tellin’ me there’s a chance?’

When the New England Patriots chose wide receiver N’Keal Harry with the 32nd selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, the team was hoping it had found exactly what it needed most.

The Arizona State product was touted as a big-bodied receiver, capable of making athletic, contested catches in tough situations. As such, New England had seemingly procured the services of a key component of their offense for many years to come.

Unfortunately, things have not exactly gone according to plan.

Despite the high expectations surrounding his arrival in the league, Harry has had little impact over his first three seasons. Hampered by injuries during his first two years with the Pats, he has appeared in only 35 of a possible 50 games, including two playoff contests. Throughout the course of his Patriots tenure, he caught only 59 passes for 619 yards and four touchdowns. Harry also carried the football eight times for 56 yards, never elevating himself into a starting role within the New England offense.

After a solid start to training camp in 2021, Harry was sidelined for the start of the season. The wideout suffered an injury to his shoulder during the second quarter of the Pats’ preseason matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. Upon his return, he actually saw more action as a blocker in the running game rather than a pass catcher. Harry was asked to block on 53 percent of his offensive snaps, finishing with a mere 12 catches for 184 yards.

As such, Harry has been the subject of much scorn from the New England fanbase, as well as trade rumors throughout the offseason, including a potential swap for a talented Dallas Cowboys wideout.

In April, the Patriots decided to decline the $12.4 million fifth-year option in Harry’s rookie contract. He was present neither for last month’s informal throwing sessions hosted by quarterback Mac Jones in Tampa, nor the start of the Patriots offseason workout program on April 18. Throughout OTAs, the former Sun Devil was nowhere to be found.

While Harry’s days in a Patriots uniform seem to be numbered, a recent musing from ESPN may pave the path for Harry to remain in New England.

Reports ESPN:

“Harry’s best chance might be to ask about a possible switch to tight end to compete with [Devin] Asiasi and [Dalton] Keene as TE3 behind Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.”

On the surface, a positional switch may seem a remote, last-gasp effort to save what is likely to end as an underwhelming tenure for Harry in Foxboro. However, ESPN's thinking isn't without basis — much to the chagrin of the Pats’ fanbase.

In the aftermath of the Patriots’ acquisition of wide receiver DeVante Parker from the Miami Dolphins, as well as drafting Baylor wideout Tyquan Thornton in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Harry’s chances of becoming a viable wideout in New England’s seem limited, at best. With receivers Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers also expected to play significant roles in the Patriots passing game this season, Harry appears to face an uphill battle to find even a specialized role among New England’s corps wide receivers.

Here is where Harry’s potential move to the tight end position may make some sense.

Though few would question his ability to make catches in tight coverage, Harry has struggled with achieving separation from his opponent. Therefore, he has yet to become a formidable one-on-one matchup for his defender.

Yet, as a tight end, Harry’s physical style of play may help to mitigate his shortcomings as a vertical threat.

In his proposed new role, Harry would provide the physical frame to work as a situational target, primarily in the red zone. He has also shown himself capable of running routes with more precision to place himself in better positioning to make plays in the open field. At 6-4, 225 pounds, Harry’s size and strength could make him an effective weapon in short yardage situations, in both receiver and tight end packages. He has also demonstrated notable prowess as a blocker, which is a required skill for playing tight end in New England.

At present, the Pats are well-equipped at the top of their tight end depth chart, with Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith taking the primary spots at the position. Beyond Henry and Smith, the outlook becomes a bit murky. Fellow 2020 draftees Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene are facing ‘make it or break it’ seasons, and must perform at a high level to earn their respective roster spots. Despite some promise, neither is promised a role on the team in 2022. Veteran Matt Sokol is unlikely to be more than a camp presence, or eventual practice squad signee. As a result, Harry’s versatility may make him an unexpected asset to the Patriots in 2022.

Of course, that is assuming he earns a roster spot. To do so, he will have to prove that he can operate outside his comfort zone with consistency — a trait which Harry has yet to exhibit during his time in New England.

Whether he will get the chance to do so remains a matter of conjecture.