Patriots Add Two Players for Saints Game
With less than 24 hours remaining until their Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints kicks off at Caesars Superdome, the New England Patriots have added a pair from their scout team to their game day roster.
The Pats have confirmed that they are elevating running back Terrell Jennings and outside linebacker Truman Jones from their practice squad. It will mark the first time either Jennings or Jones has been promoted for game day action this season.
Given Jennings’ experience with working within Josh McDaniels’ offense, the Pats’ practice squadder was perhaps the team’s most logical choice to replace Antonio Gibson in the lineup. Accordingly, the 24-year-old appears confident that he is ready to to assume the role, if called into duty.
"I prepare every day," Jennings said earlier this week. "I'm sitting in the same meeting room as the guys every day. I mean, it's not really anything hard for me to jump into because I'm practicing during the week, I'm still learning the offense. Then, of course, on the practice squad, some offenses run similar things to us, so I'm still getting reps and things I need to do for the week."
Jennings, a scout-teamer in 2024, signed to New England’s active roster last December. The 6’0” 217-pound running back originally joined the Pats signed as a rookie free agent last May out of Florida A&M. Jennings played in three games for the Patriots last season and finished with 13 carries for 33 yards. He routinely aligned with the Pats' second-team offense during training camp During the preseason, he carried the ball six times for 19 yards and one touchdown.
Therefore, it should come as little-to-no surprise that Jennings’ experience made him the choice to take Gibson’s place — especially given his comfortable fit within New England’s run-heavy game plan.
Jones first joined the Pat’s 53-man roster from the practice squad in January. The 25-yard-old had made his NFL debut in the 2024 season-finale against the Buffalo Bills, finishing the game with two tackles.
Though the 6’3” 255-pounder joined the Pats’ practice squad in December 2024, Jones originally entered the NFL by signing with the Kansas City Chiefs as a rookie free agent out of Harvard in May 2023. He spent all of the 2023 season and part of the 2024 season on the Chiefs practice squad before being released last November. Jones had routinely received reps with the first-team defense throughout training camp, logging six total tackles during the preseason. He should be a solid component within New England’s aggressive defensive front.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!