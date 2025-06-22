Patriots Again Linked to Monster Trade for Star WR
The New England Patriots have worked very hard to improve their ailing receiving corps this offseason, but is it possible they are not done making moves?
It's clear that the Patriots still have question marks at wide receiver. No one knows how 31-year-old Stefon Diggs will recover from his torn ACL, and beyond him, New England has a bunch of mostly unproven commodities, even if the receiver room is crowded.
That means the Pats could still use an established piece at the position, and a Pro Bowl option could potentially be available for them: Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin.
McLaurin is still locked in a contract dispute with the Commanders, as he has been unable to strike a deal with the team in spite of negotiating with them since March. He missed mandatory minicamp, and at this rate, he seems like a threat to hold out of training camp next month, too.
Bleacher Report's Mitch Milani recently put together some possible trade packages for the disgruntled 29-year-old, and his list featured the Patriots sending fellow wide out Kendrick Bourne and a second-round pick to Washington in exchange for McLaurin.
McLaurin would represent one heck of an addition for New England. He hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2024, earning his second Pro Bowl appearance. He also notched Second-Team All-Pro honors.
The caveat, though, is that McLaurin is entering the final year of his contract and is looking for big bucks. On top of that, the Ohio State product turns 30 in September. Would the Pats really want to surrender valuable draft capital for an aging receiver while also paying him a substantial amount of money over many years in the process?
The Patriots definitely have the cap room to make it happen, and it would surely make Drake Maye's life easier, but New England may prefer to wait for younger options.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!