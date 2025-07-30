Patriots CB Embracing Increased Role
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots cornerback Alex Austin is making the most of his on-field opportunities during training camp.
With cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis temporarily sidelined due to injury, Austin seeing an increase in reps with the first-team defense. In doing so, he is seemingly embracing his role as the Pats’ “next man up.”
“It’s a physical game we play, so all it means is just next man up,” Austin said following Tuesday’s practice. “You’ve got to be ready to step into that role, and the standard is the standard. So keep a hold of the standard and play ball.”
Austin was pick number 252 in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills, among the last players selected. He was then released in the final round of roster cuts and spent the subsequent two months with the Houston Texans, alternating between the active roster and the practice squad. Despite suiting up for three regular-season games with the Texans, he did not register any statistics.
The Long Beach, California native signed with the Patriots in early November 2023, amid a rash of injuries at the position — most notably Gonzalez’s season-ending torn labrum. The 24-year-old made some positive contributions to New England’s secondary, displaying solid movement and a natural ability to stay with his target. He finished the season having played five games for the Pats (making one start) and logging nine total tackles, two pass-breakups and one interception.
Austin, in his second season with the Pats, emerged as a reliable depth option behind Gonzalez and veteran Jonathan Jones. The Oregon State product compiled nine total tackles [one, for loss,] and five pass-breakups in nine games, three of which he started.
From a salary standpoint, there is little incentive for the Pats to part ways with Austin. His release would result in a $1.03 million in savings against the cap, while incurring no dead money. Instead, New England’s decision to either keep or jettison Austin will be based both on his performance and the production of the team’s depth cornerbacks. The 6’1” 191-pound defensive back’s primary competition has come from veterans Marcellas Dial, D.J. James and Isaiah Bolden, along with rookie Kobee Minor. Given his ability to play on the left side of the perimeter — as Dial and Bolden are more effective on the right — Austin is likely to earn a roster spot in 2025.
Still, the third-year corner is not resting on his laurels. In fact, Austin believes that stepping up in the face of adversity is simply part of his job.
“I try to come in the building and prepare myself every day for game week,” the 24-year-old said. “Just get ready out here, have fun with the guys, build, have fun competing and just get ready for these games coming up this year.”
