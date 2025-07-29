Patriots Training Camp Notebook: Jared Wilson Emerging
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — For the second time in as many days, the New England Patriots practiced in full pads on day six of training camp on the fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium.
Amid a heightened heat index, the Pats focused on red-zone efficiency. Per usual, one unit is seemingly ahead of the other through six days of team drills.
Here are some of Tuesday morning's highlights from a hot sunny day in southern New England:
Roll Call:
Less than 24 hours removed from leaving Monday’s practice due to a left leg injury, cornerback Christian Gonzalez was a non-participant on Tuesday. Though he was present at the session while wearing a sleeve on his left leg, a pre-practice report indicated that Gonzalez would be “temporarily sidelined” by a hamstring injury. The report added that Gonzalez’s availability for Week 1 of the NFL season is not expected to be in doubt.
Having begun camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, tight end Austin Hooper was back in action. Hooper participated in team drills in full pads.
Cornerback Carlton Davis, linebacker Jahlani Tavai, fullback Brock Lampe and rookie defensive tackle Joshua Farmer we absent from Tuesday’s session.
Receiver Mack Hollins and offensive lineman Vederian Lowe remain away from the field on PUP.
Quarterback Snapshot:
Despite a heavy focus on drills inside the 5-yard line, starting quarterback Drake Maye struggled with his efficiency, going 7-of-14 in 11-on-11 drills and 3-of-8 in 7-on-7s. The 22-year-old absorbed a would-be sack by defensive end Keion White. However, Maye also had his sharp moments, delivering scoring strikes to receivers Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, and Kyle Williams.
Veteran backup Joshua Dobbs also struggled with his red-zone work on Tuesday, going 5-of-10 in 1-on-11s and 2-of-4 during 7-on-7s. Dobbs’ primary highlight came on a would-be touchdown pass to receiver Javon Baker, well-placed over cornerback Marcellas Dial.
Undrafted rookie Ben Wooldridge completed 3-of-4 during 11-on-11s and 1-of-2 during 7-on-7s in limited work.
Offense Observations:
Nearing the conclusion of practice, enter Garrett Bradbury appeared to suffer an injury, as he was seen limping off the field toward the trainers at the end of practice. Prior to his exit, Bradbury had struggled while contributing to a fumbled snap near the goal line to Drake Maye. The error conspicuously drew the ire of head coach Mike Vrabel, who removed the entire unit from the field immediately following.
Should Bradbury be sidelined for any length of time, rookie Jared Wilson is making a strong case to earn a spot within the starting lineup. Wilson continued to shine during one-on-one drills, shutting down defensive tackles Milton Williams and Christian Barmore [on two occasions] to highlight an overall strong showing. The former Georgia Bulldog has been the team’s standout performer at both center and left guard throughout camp. As a result, he is not only putting Bradbury on notice, but also veteran guard Cole Strange — who is competing with both Wilson and second-year swing lineman Caedan Wallace for the starting job on the left side.
Defense Observations:
Defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga is beginning to settle into a prominent spot along the interior of the Pats d-line. Tonga turned in a stellar performance during one-on-one drills, earning two victories over Bradbury prior to team drills. The 6’2” 335-pound tackle is routinely demonstrating an ability to suff the run, as well as winning his battles against interior offensive linemen.
With both Gonzalez and Carlton Davis sidelined, cornerback D.J. James has maximized his time on the field. Since logging an interception on their first day of camp, the 24-year-old has exhibited above-average ball skills, as well as an ability to remain within grasping distance of opposing receivers. On Tuesday, he led the Patriots defense with two pass breakups, intended for Kendrick Bourne and Javon Baker respectively.
Borregales Bounces Back:
Along with the Foxborough heat, the Patriots battle at kicker is intensifying as we move into the deeper part of summer. Pats veteran kicker Parker Romo made all six of his kicking attempts, placing some pressure on rookie Andres Borregales, who most-recently had connected on only 2-of-4 attempts on Satruday.
On Tuesday, Borregales showed both the accuracy and distance which made him worth the Patriotsselection at pick 182 in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Borregales matched Romo’s previous efforts by making all six of his attempts.
Up Next:
The Patriots will return to the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium for their seventh day of training camp sessions. Practice is set to begin at 10:15am.
