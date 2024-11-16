Patriots Legend Shares Bullish Drake Maye Take
The New England Patriots appear to have a future superstar quarterback in rookie signal caller and No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye. He has already shown the flashes of massive potential that the franchise saw in him ahead of the draft.
Maye has shown off impressive leadership, football IQ and arm talent. At this point in time, he seems to be the complete package.
Throughout his first NFL season, a lot of analysts, coaches and players have spoken out about Maye. Almost all of them have had nothing but great things to say about the young quarterback.
Recently, a Patriots legend was the latest to shower Maye with praise. That legend is none other than all-time franchise great Ty Law.
Law is clearly a huge fan of what he's seen from Maye this season. He did not hold back from making a bullish statement about the new face of New England.
“His escapability has been really impressive to me,” Law said, per NESN's Tim Crowley. “I didn’t know he had that type of escapability. Being able to use his legs. He threw some nice passes. From a decision standpoint, he’s just going to get better and better. I think that is our quarterback of the future.”
So far this season in six games, the 22-year-old quarterback has completed 64.7 percent of his pass attempts for 954 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also picked up 233 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Those numbers show the kind of dual-threat ability that Law was talking about.
In today's NFL, teams have to find quarterbacks that can make plays through the air. However, they also need signal callers who can extend plays with their legs and keep defenses honest.
Maye has both of those abilities. As he continues to develop his game, he'll become even more dangerous in both areas.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what ends up happening over the next few years with Maye. If he can develop and reach his full potential, the sky is the limit, and the superstar ability is apparent.
