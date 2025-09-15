Patriots Rookie Kicker Adds to Terrible NFL Weekend
The NFL Sunday of Sept. 14th has seen plenty of kicking issues around the league, which included the New England Patriots.
San Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Piñeiro missed his first extra point attempt after he was signed just this week. More unfortunate for the New England Patriots — however — was rookie kicker Andres Borregales who missed two extra points for the Patriots after they scored a touchdown on their first two drives of the matchup at the Miami Dolphins.
Borregales also missed a 40-yard field goal, which went wide right, in the Pats' season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Despite the two missed extra points — new head coach Mike Vrabel and the Pats still managed to secure a 33-27 victory after quarterback Drake Maye threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns.
Borregales won the job as the Patriots' starting kicker after competing against veteran John Parker Romo in training camp.
NFL owners voted 30-2 back in May of 2015 to push the kick back to the 15-yard line and leaves the two-point conversion at the two yard line.
However, Borregales missing extra points at Hard Rock Stadium is extra concerning when one considers that the kicker is a University of Miami program alum. Hard Rock Stadium has been the home for the Hurricanes since 2008. While with Miami, Borregales was a semifinalist during his junior year for the Lou Groza Award, honoring the nation’s top kicker.
Borregales — a Miami native — concluded his time as a Hurricane (50 games played) with 74 made field goals on 86 attempts
Fans React to Early Andres Borregales Struggles
Patios fans were quite upset with Borregales early on during the matchup against Miami.
"Also cut Borregales ... I’ve seen enough," said one account on X.
"My suggestion to Andy Borregales: Use ChatGPT to tailor your resume and cover letter to job descriptions. You'll never get to the initial screening process without it," said another fan.
"Time to move on from Andy Borregales. What a joke," said Yahoo Sports writer, Kevin O'Connor.
Borregales did in fact redeem himself by the end of the game, recording a 53-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter to secure the win — 33-27.
