Patriots vs. Dolphins Inactives: Two Players Set to Play
The New England Patriots are set for their Week 2 contest against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.
With just under an hour until the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Dolphins have released their lists of inactives:
PATRIOTS INACTIVES:
CB Christian Gonzalez
DE Keion White
NT Eric Gregory
WR Efton Chism, III
G Caedan Wallace
QB Tommy DeVito (3rd QB)
What it means for the Patriots:
Once again absent from Friday’s practice, it became all but assured that Gonzalez would be unable to suit up for Sunday’s matchup in Miami Gardens. The former Oregon standout has been sidelined from on-field action since suffering a hamstring injury during the team’s fifth training camp practice on July 28. With Gonzalez out against the Dolphins, the Pats should once again be expected to start Carlton Davis III and Alex Austin along the boundaries. Both Marcus Jones and Charles Woods — who was removed from the report on Friday, after being previously listed with a groin injury — will assume the duties in nickel packages and in the slot.
White, who has been sidelined all week with an undisclosed illness, initially projected as a significant factor in Vrabel’s defense. However, he only played 29 of a possible 63 defensive snaps in New England’s Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, logging just two tackles. The ex-Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket exhibits the physical size, athleticism and versatility move all over the defensive front. White is still considered a developmental talent as a pass-rush prospect. However, he can also be an immediate contributor against the run, provided he is placed on the edges. With White out, linebacker Anfernee Jennings is likely to be the next man up — stepping in to previously installed packages, which see him bump inside and Milton Williams move outside, all while working alongside Christian Barmore.
Though they lost both Gonzalez and White, New England was still keeping close watch on linebacker Marte Mapu and offensive tackle Morgan Moses, both of which were limited participants during Friday’s practice. Both are active for Sunday’s matchup.
DOLPHINS INACTIVES:
CB Storm Duck
DT Benito Jones
TE Darren Waller
S Jaylen Wright
CB Ethan Bonner
WR Tahj Washington
QB Quinn Evers (3rd QB)
What It Means for the Dolphins:
The Dolphins ruled out four players Friday: tackle Austin Jackson (toe), cornerback Storm Duck (ankle), defensive tackle Benito Jones (oblique) and tight end Darren Waller (hip). Jackson was subsequently placed on injured reserve.
With starting right guard James Daniels already on injured reserve, the absence of Austin Jackson could notably limit the effectiveness of the Dolphins’ offensive line. As a result, expect the Pats defense to attempt to exploit their short-handed line with heavy usage of defensive tackles Christian Barmore and Milton Williams.
