Patriots Thumped by Giants in Preseason Finale: Five Key Takeaways
The New England Patriots entered their preseason finale hoping to obtain the ultimate insight needed to settle their most hotly-contested position battles.
Yet, several battles still appear to be unsettled as the Patriots fell to the New York Giants 42-10 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.
While several Patriots players garnered their share of attention on Thursday night, here is a look at five instant takeaways from the Pats loss to the Giants in their final preseason tilt of 2025.
O-Line Still Under Review
As several presumed starters — including rookie left tackle Will Campbell, right guard Mike Onwenu and right tackle Morgan Moses enjoyed a night off from on-field action, there were still plenty of battles brewing in what may be the toughest Patriots position group to predict. The starting offensive line against the Giants was left tackle Vederian Lowe, left guard Jared Wilson, center Ben Brown, right guard Sidy Sow and right tackle Marcus Bryant. Lowe and Bryant flipped spots on the second drive, while Cole Strange later replaced Brown. Second-year lineman Caedan Wallace — who has played both tackle and guard this preseason — replaced Wilson. In the second half, Demontrey Jacobs and Jack Conley entered the game at tackle, and Tyrese Robinson replaced Sow.
At present, the Pats reserve spots appear to be wide open. While Strange and Sow have made their case based on experience and positional versatility, the athleticism of Jacobs and Wallace cannot be ignored. Coach Mike Vrabel, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and offensive line coach Doug Marrone will face some difficult decisions in the coming days, as each of the aforementioned players has earned the right to remain in the mix for roster consideration.
Will Javon Baker Make the Squad?
Following the season-ending injury to receiver Ja’Lynn Polk, second-year receiver Javon Baker had the chance to catch the eye of the Pats’ “powers that be” in hopes of earning a roster spot. The UCF product had a notable drop of a Wooldridge pass to begin the second quarter. However, he was able to bounce back with a solid special teams block of a Giants' jammer into the returner. The block led to a Giants fumble, showcasing Baker’s prowess in the game’s third phase.
The Patriots fourth-round (110 overall) pick in last year's draft has been making a late camp push — showing promise as both as receiver and a special teamer. The only question remaining is whether or not he did enough to make the initial “53.”
To secure a spot on the Pats’ opening day roster, Baker needs New England’s brain trust to believe in the same game-breaking prowess as a playmaker which made him notable post-draft buzz last season. The 6’1” 202-pound receiver was coming off a stellar season at the University of Central Florida, which saw him compile 52 receptions, seven of which went for touchdowns. He also led the Big 12 in receiving yards with 1,139 and yards-per-catch with 21.9, en route to being named to the Conference’s First-Team. Should Baker have been successful in his efforts, he may gain the inside track on besting his competition.
Still, based on his drops and miscues on Thursday night, that may be a lot to ask of New England’s decision makers heading into Tuesday’s deadline.
Dobbs is Still QB2
Despite veteran Josh Dobbs being in uniform, rookie Ben Woolridge played the entire game on Thursday night. The Louisiana product struggled mightily, completing 10-0f-20 passes for 82 yards, one interception and one touchdown. Wooldridge entered the game having played reasonably well in both training camp and the preseason. However, he failed to capitalize on solid field position and had his share of difficulty in building chemistry with his pass catchers.
Still, Wooldridge was able to redeem himself with time expiring in the second quarter. The rookie capped a 14-play, 80-yard drive with a short-left touchdown strike to receiver Jeremiah Webb for 10 yards and the score. Though he showed resilience to close out the second half, Dobbs’ experience and veteran leadership make him the clear and definitive choice as the second option behind starter Drake Maye.
Did Dugger Do Enough?
With his Patriots future in doubt, Dugger entered the night intent on making an impact in New England’s defensive backfield. The former Pats’ captain did his part from a statistical standpoint, earning five total tackles, two pass deflections and an interception on the final drive of the first half.
However, Dugger remained in the game into the third quarter — the only Patriots regular to play as deep into the preseason finale. The former Pats captain has found difficulty assimilating into the team’s three safety packages in New England’s aggressive style of defense. Despite some bright spots on Satruday, Dugger’s usage down the stretch is only likely to feel speculation surrounding a potential trade, or even his dismissal from the team during final roster cuts.
The Kicker Conundrum
While Patriots rookie Andres Borregales may have entered training camp with the slight edge in the kickers battle, incumbent Parker Romo is intent on taking the competition down to the last day.
With just over three minutes remaining in the first quarter, Vrabel decided to forgo the chance to notch the first down on 4th-&-1. Instead, he chose to test his sixth-round (182 overall) selection in the 2025 NFL draft. The Miami product missed the 47-yard attempt wide right.
Borregales’ struggles appear to be a continuation from his performance against the Minnesota Vikings in preseason game two. He made one of his two field goal attempts during the win over the Vikings, a 51-yarder in the fourth quarter to extend the Patriots lead over the Vikings to 20-9. Still, the Pats rookie made as much noise for his miss — a wildly inaccurate 57-yard attempt which sailed wide-left in the second quarter.
On the surface, it is easy to point to preseason struggles as a reason to pass on a prospect in favor of a more comfortable choice. However, it is important to be cognizant of Borregales’ draft status, along with his long-term potential. Based on that premise, the competition to be New England’s primary kicker did not end with Borregales’ 47-yard preseason misfire.
