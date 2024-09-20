Patriots HC Leaves Door Open for QB Change
Jerod Mayo and the New England Patriots were unable to remain competitive in Week 3 action, losing to the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football by a final score of 24-3.
After two straight weeks of impressive football to start the year, the third game of the year was the first dud for the Patriots.
While the game did not go as planned, fans did get an opportunity to see rookie quarterback Drake Maye play for the first time. He came in for the final drive of the game, completing four of eight pass attempts for 22 yards. Maye also picked up 12 yards on the ground.
Unfortunately, in just one drive, Maye was also sacked two times and rushed many others.
Following the game, Mayo was asked about potentially making a quarterback change. He was non-committal with his answer, leaving the door open for Maye to potentially play.
“I thought it was a good opportunity for [Drake] to go out there with the ones and put a few drives together, move the ball. We’ll watch the film and evaluate," Mayo said.
He continued on, not ruling out that watching the film could lead to him replacing Jacoby Brissett with Maye.
“I don’t know. We talk about it every single week, you’re competing for a job. So, we’ll get together as a coaching staff and see how it goes," Mayo said.
Looking ahead to Week 4, a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers doesn't sound ideal for a first NFL start. Maye would be under pressure once again and facing an elite playmaking defense.
Brissett has completed 60.9 percent of his passes through three games, racking up 368 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. He has not been bad, but has been unable to consistently move the football.
In the one drive run by Maye, the passing game did look much better. He could very well earn his way onto the field in the near future.
Expect to hear more speculation and rumors about the New England quarterback situation over the next week. Mayo does not have a final answer at this point in time. It will be interesting to see what he decides to do under center.
