Patriots RB Suffers Knee Injury Against Bills
The New England Patriots appear to have lost their situational running back for the foreseeable future.
With time expiring in the second quarter of their Week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium, the Pats ruled running back Antonio Gibson out for the remainder of the game due to a knee injury.
Gibson was injured on a kickoff return, fielding the ball after Buffalo’s game-tying field goal in the second quarter. He was hit hard in the leg, fumbling as he made his way to the ground. New England recovered the loose ball, but lost Gibson in the process. He entered this Week 5 matchup with 19 carries for 85 yards and one touchdown. He carried the ball six times for 21 yards prior to his departure in this game.
Gibson, a five-year NFL veteran, has a multi-faceted skill set which has allow him to remain a comfortable fit with the Patriots, while distinguishing himself from his competition — specifically his teammates Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson. Still, Gibson’s skill set, combined with his mental toughness, saw him rise to the occasion on Sunday, responding to a near-backbreaking 74-yard punt return for a touchdown by Miami’s Malik Washington with a 90-yard game-winning return of his own against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.
Despite New England’s offensive struggles last season, Gibson was one of the team’s few bright spots. The 6’ 228-pound back logged 538 yards on 120 carries with one touchdown while catching 23 passes for 206 yards. While Gibson’s 2024 statistics may not leap off the page, his career resume supports his prowess. Throughout his tenure with the Washington Commanders, he amassed 2,643 yards on 642 attempts with 22 touchdowns. The Memphis product has also proven to be as effective as a backfield receiver. He has caught 172 passes for the Commanders, while accumulating 1,283 yards and seven touchdowns.
Though he faced legitimate challenges for his roster spot during training camp and the preseason, Gibson’s veteran savvy and multi-faceted skill set earned him the chance to remain in New England.
Still, the story of the night in western New York has been ball security, or lack thereof as the Pats and Bills are battling their way though a 6-3 New England lead after the completion of two quarters.
