Patriots RB Makes Major Life Announcement
Antonio Gibson and his family are growing. The New England Patriots running back and his wife — Victoria, also known as Tori — are pregnant with their fourth child.
Ironically enough, Gibson wears No. 4 and is in the midst of his sixth season in the NFL. He was signed as an unrestricted free agent from Washington in March of 2024.
Antonio and Tori are already proud parents to three children — Taylor, Jayceon and Zayn.
Antonio Gibson Grows NFL Career, Grows Family
Tori regularly posts content keeping fans up to date on her an Antonio's family life. She is a YouTuber and content creator who gives fans behind the scenes looks at being a Patriots WAG.
She posted about her latest pregnancy in a reaction video as well.
"I'm pregnant. #4 about to have four. Four babies. I'm about to have four babies. Miss #4 with four," she captioned her post.
The couple tied the knot in March 2025.
Antonio currently has 3,287 rushing yards across his career in addition to having ran in 24 touchdowns. The 27-year-old RB has also caught for 1,495 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2024 he played in 17 games with three starts for the Patriots.
He'll have plenty of time to help Tori in the midst of her pregnancy. The third-down rusher has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to suffering a torn ACL during the Pats’ 23-20 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.
Antonio is currently on injured reserve
As Mike D'Abate of On SI reported, Antonio was injured on a kickoff return, fielding the ball after Buffalo’s game-tying field goal in the second quarter. He was hit hard in the leg, fumbling as he made his way to the ground. New England recovered the loose ball, but lost Gibson in the process. He entered this Week 5 matchup with 19 carries for 85 yards and one touchdown. He carried the ball six times for 21 yards prior to his departure in this game.
Antonio was originally drafted in the third round as the No. 66 overall pick for the Commanders and was with the Washington franchise until the previously referenced free agency signing.
Victoria and Antonio knew each other from high school outside of Atlanta but really connected during Antonio's time in Washington D.C.; Victoria was then a flight attendant in the area. Clearly, the pair's latest focus is adding another little Patriots fan to the family.
