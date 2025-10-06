Patriots LB Makes History Against Bills
On the way to looking to improve their record to 3-2, one New England Patriots linebacker hit a pretty significant career milestone in Sunday Night Football.
Robert Spillane is now the first Patriot since Jamie Collins in 2019 to have recorded at least one interception, one sack and one forced fumble through five games. Spillane's latest milestone comes in his seventh season in the league. He was was signed by New England as an unrestricted free agent from Las Vegas back in March.
While only 29 years old, Spillane is no stranger to career milestones.
The Western Michigan alum set a Raiders single-season record in 2024 with 158 tackles, which also ranked third in the NFL at the time. Additionally, his three interceptions in 2023 tied for fourth in the league among linebackers and were also the most in a single season by a Raiders linebacker since 2007.
Also in 2023, Spillane recorded a somewhat similar milestone stat to the one he set against the Bills and became the only player in Raiders history (since 1987) to record 100+ tackles, over three sacks and three interceptions in a single season.
Prior to seeing action against Buffalo, the LB had already posted one interception and one sack. Spillane's forced fumble came just five plays after Bills' quarterback Josh Allen's — receiver Keon Coleman caught a short pass but was tackled and stripped by Spillane in the first quarter.
This set up New England in ideal field position deep in the red one, and allowed them to end Q1 up 3-0 after settling for a field goal.
Spillane has tallied 100 tackles in each of his last two seasons. He previously played under new head coach Mike Vrabel with the Tennessee Titans during 2018, with Spillane clearly leaving a long-lasting impression on the coach.
Before the end of the third quarter, there were a total of four turnovers during the matchup between the Bills and the Patriots. The Pats also saw running back Antonio Gibson ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a knee injury.
Spillane has stepped up during a time in which defensive coordinator Terrell Williams is taking time away from the franchise to battle prostate cancer. His play calling duties have since been taken over by inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr.
