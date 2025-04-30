Patriots Weapon Hints at New Plans for QB Drake Maye
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had a very impressive showing during his rookie campaign, but now he will be experiencing a brand new coaching staff.
While it may not seem like the best thing for a young signal-caller to immediately have coaching turnover, new Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels — who is now in his third stint with New England — should benefit Maye significantly.
Pats tight end Austin Hooper seems to be very excited for what McDaniels has in store for Maye and the offense, and he dropped some hints while speaking to reporters this week.
“[McDaniels is] still very smart. I think he’s incorporated a couple of things that Drake likes,” Hooper said. “Not to get too deep into scheme or anything like that, but willingness to hear what the young gun has."
Maye took over as the Patriots' starting quarterback last October and threw for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while completing 66.6 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 88.1 in 13 games and 12 starts. He also rushed for 421 yards and a couple of scores.
Hooper expects to see considerable growth out of Maye in 2025 and has noted that the former No. 3 overall pick appears to be more relaxed heading into his sophomore campaign.
"When you’re a top pick coming into this league, you’re drinking out of a fire hose, so, being able to see him not as eyes wide, learning the business, learning new teammates, learning the pro style system, to banking all of those reps. You can tell, just walking around, his shoulders are a little lower. Just more relaxed," Hooper added.
Hooper opted to re-sign with New England in free agency after serving as the team's No. 2 tight end behind Hunter Henry last season. The two-time Pro Bowler caught 45 passes for 476 yards and three touchdowns in 2024.
