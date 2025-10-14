Patriots' Drake Maye Continues To Zip Through Record Books
Not even a full two years into his career, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has etched his name among some of the best passers the franchise has ever seen. In the team's Week 6 victory over the New Orleans Saints, Maye continued to soar through the team's record books and inch just one step closer to the top of the list.
With three passing touchdowns in the Patriots' fourth victory of the season, Maye has thrown 25 career passing touchdowns. That number slides him into 10th all time in franchise history for passing touchdowns thrown by a New England quarterback. He entered the game with 22, and after connecting with DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte for scores, he surpassed Matt Cassel (23) and moved into the Top 10.
It was another thrilling performance by the young Patriots gunslinger in New Orleans. He completed 18 of his 26 passes for 261 yards through the air (and added 28 yards on the ground with his legs). It was another effort without a turnover for Maye, and the team looks like a totally new ball club as compared to last season.
And just like Maye told reporters following the game, the quarterback is treating it as such.
“Let’s go get win number five,” Maye said about this year's team equaling last year team's win total. “Last year is in the past.”
It was the first time that New Orleans had gotten to experience Maye under center, and the now 1-5 Saints know what it was like. Head coach Kellen Moore was impressed in the Patriots' young signal caller.
“He did some really good things,” Moore said. “I thought he extended plays. He used his feet in a timely manner. He sits in there. I thought he played well, and we were not able to get to him. We were not able to get to him and create some sacks and rush opportunities on him. We were not able to impact him enough in the pocket.”
While Maye now sits in the top 10 alongside a plethora of Patriots Hall of Famers alongside Tom Brady, Drew Bledsoe and Steve Grogan, his head coach knows there's more to improve upon.
“None of it was perfect today,” head coach Mike Vrabel said. “Give them a lot of credit: they competed, they answered. But we extended plays and made some huge plays down the field. Glimpses of good football. We’ll have to clean up a lot of things, but certainly great to go on the road and be able to get a win.”
