Patriots' Legend Bill Belichick Linked to Surprising NFC Team
Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has taken the 2025 NFL season off. He has been enjoying his time talking football on talk shows, podcasts, and many things in between.
Belichick has also seemingly enjoyed some free time with his girlfriend away from the game of football.
That being said, it is widely expected that he will be patrolling a new NFL sideline in 2025. Belichick is viewed as one of the top available head coaching options for the 2025 cycle.
When talking about potential destinations for Belichick, two main teams have been talked about. Both the Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars have been linked heavily to him. Now, another team seems to be buzzing as a potential fit for him.
The Athletic insider Dianna Russini has linked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a team to watch when it comes to Belichick this offseason.
After going over the Jaguars at length as a potential fit, Russini dropped in the Cowboys and Buccaneers as two other teams who could be in the mix.
"The other two teams that came up frequently: The Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (should those jobs open up)."
Of course, Tampa Bay would have to make the decision to fire current head coach Todd Bowles in order to be a suitor for Belichick. As they look to get back into Super Bowl contention, that could be an option for the Buccaneers.
Throughout his NFL coaching career, Belichick has been the type of head coach to get the most out of his team. He also has instilled a championship culture at a high level.
A team like Tampa Bay could be ready to take the next step. Bowles has done a solid job, but if the Buccaneers believe that hiring Belichick could put them over the top, they would make the change in a heartbeat.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see where Belichick ends up. Tampa Bay being thrown into the mix is a bit of a surprise, but the pairing could make a ton of sense for both parties.
