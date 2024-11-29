Analyst Pumps the Brakes on Patriots' Jerod Mayo
The New England Patriots are coming off of a thoroughly embarrassing loss at the hands of the Miami Dolphins, which has some questioning Jerod Mayo's coaching acumen again.
Not only did Mayo make some questionable in-game decisions, but he blamed his players after the loss, which isn't a very good look for a head coach.
After a few weeks of fans and media pundits giving the Mayo job security question a rest, it has now resurfaced, but Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon thinks people need to relax.
"What's with this chatter about Jerod Mayo's job? He's a 38-year-old rookie head coach with one of the least talented rosters in the NFL," Gagnon wrote. "Chill out. Give the guy some time."
While all of that is certainly true, there is also no doubt that Mayo has made more mistakes than your average rookie NFL coach.
He is also good for at least one "huh?" quote every week, so he isn't exactly the best with coach-speak, either.
That being said, it's not like Mayo has a talented roster at his disposal, and things have certainly looked better (for the most part) since Drake Maye took over under center.
The chances of the Patriots actually firing Mayo after just one season are slim to none. New England will almost surely give him through 2025 to prove himself.
And on the bright side, the Pats are slated to have a wealth of cap space during the offseason, so they will have ample opportunity to improve (although we've heard that before).
Mayo had originally been serving as the Patriots' linebackers coach under Bill Belichick, but upon Belichick and New England's organization parting ways, Mayo—a former All-Pro linebacker himself—was installed as the new head coach.
We'll see if Mayo can redeem himself when his Pats take on the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday.
