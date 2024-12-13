Patriots Legend Bill Belichick Delivers Bold UNC Promise
New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick is now officially the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.
It seems strange to read and sounds odd to say, right?
Nevertheless, Belichick has taken his talents to the collegiate ranks and will be attempting to build up a program that is not exactly prestigious.
But is Belichick perhaps using North Carolina as a stepping stone to return to the NFL?
That thought is certainly on the minds of many, but Belichick is insisting that he has every intention of staying at Chapel Hill for the long haul.
“I didn’t come here to leave,” Belichick said at his introductory press conference, via Keagan Stiefel of NESN. " ... I feel like doing it a long time. I’m good to go.”
But will Belichick actually be able to manage as a coach in the NCAA?
Coaching on the collegiate level is very different from the pros. The players are obviously much more raw and inexperienced, meaning that Belichick's coaching style may not translate well.
Plus, Belichick also has to head out on the recruiting trail, which may ultimately prove to be a heavy task for the 72-year-old.
It's also not like Belichick is taking over Ohio State, Alabama or Georgia, either. North Carolina is much more known for its basketball program than it is for football, so he will essentially have to build things from the ground up.
Of course, if Belichick does succeed with the Tar Heels and ends up leading them to legitimate contention, it will be just another notch in his already glittering belt.
Belichick won six Super Bowls and made nine Super Bowl appearances during his 24-year run with the Patriots, also claiming 17 AFC East division titles.
