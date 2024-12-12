Patriots Could Land Chargers Superstar Pass Rusher
The New England Patriots are in desperate need of help on the offensive side of the ball, but they could also use some defensive assistance, as well.
The Patriots are projected to have expansive cap room heading into the offseason, so they should have more than enough money available to address both sides of the ball.
But will New England swing for the fences?
We know the Pats are likely planning a hot pursuit of wide receiver Tee Higgins, but you have to wonder if they will be willing to spend the same money on defensive players.
Well, Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team has identified a potential candidate for the Patriots: Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack.
"There aren't many bright spots on the Patriots defense, especially after trading Matthew Judon away to the Atlanta Falcons," Brooke wrote. "However, former second-round pick Keion White is starting to emerge as a solid pass rusher in his second season. After recording just one sack as a rookie, White has generated five sacks and two forced fumbles in 2024."
Brooke adds that while a rebuilding squad like New England may not be too amenable to signing aging players, the Pats are slated to boast $132 million in cap space for 2025, so they have to spend the money somewhere.
The question is whether or not Mack is on a steep decline.
After racking up 74 tackles and a career-high 17 sacks last season, the 33-year-old has tallied 35 tackles and five sacks in 2024.
It also should be noted that Mack has logged just one double-digit sack campaign since 2019.
Still, Mack would represent a major get for a Patriots squad that has amassed just 27 sacks as a team this season, and it's entirely possible that New England may be able to land the veteran on an affordable one-year deal given his age.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!