The Sobering Reason Patriots' Bill Belichick Left the NFL
New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick has officially taken the head-coaching job at the University of North Carolina, a stunning turn of events for the six-time Super Bowl champion.
Many felt that Belichick would return to the NFL ranks at some point and that he was simply waiting for the right opportunity, but apparently, that opportunity never came.
It doesn't seem like Belichick felt it would ever arrive, either. So, just what changed for Belichick over the last year?
Well, apparently, the 72-year-old still wanted to do things his way.
Seth Wickersham of ESPN has revealed that Belichick was not exactly enthralled with the idea of sharing the spotlight with a general manager, which may have been the reason he was passed over for the Atlanta Falcons job last year.
"Listening to [Falcons GM Terry] Fontenot discuss drafting systems last January, as if he knew it all, bothered him," a Belichick confidant said, via Wickersham.
Basically, Belichick — who also served as Patriots general manager throughout his 24-year tenure with the organization — did not want anyone altering his personal strategy.
"Belichick knew that he'd have to compromise if he got another NFL job, maybe even more than the year before, and also knew that he faced a league that was skeptical of him," Wickersham wrote.
Taking that into consideration, it makes sense that Belichick would actually want to dive into the college game where he would essentially have full autonomy.
Belichick will be recruiting the players. He will decide who plays and who doesn't. He will get to impose his own system without a general manager breathing down his neck. And at this point, it is becoming increasingly likely that Belichick will never coach in the NFL ever again, especially with the ever-changing landscape of modern football.
