Patriots' Bill Belichick Could Land with Surprising NFC Team
The New England Patriots are in the first year of a completely new era. Gone are the days of Bill Belichick patrolling the sidelines. After parting ways with the team in the offseason, Belichick has sat out the 2024 NFL season.
While he hasn't been coaching this year, there are many that believe he will land another head coaching gig during the offseason.
Belichick will certainly be the biggest name in the head coaching free agency market. If a team is willing to work with him and give him more control than a normal head coach would get, he could end up getting back into the game that he has dominated for so many years.
With that in mind, who could he end up landing with during the offseason?
Obviously, the Dallas Cowboys have been one of the most talked about teams. Another team that has been rumored as a possible Belichick destination is the New York Giants.
There's another team to add to the list. How about the Chicago Bears?
Coming into the 2024 season, the Bears were receiving a ton of hype as a potential playoff contender. So far this season, things have not gone according to plan.
Entering Week 11 action, Chicago is just 4-5 and they haven't looked great doing it. Matt Eberflus has not lived up to the expectations and could very well be on the hot seat.
Would Belichick have interest in coaching the Bears? He would be joining a team with an incredibly talented quarterback in Caleb Williams, a dynamic offensive supporting cast, and the makings of what should be a quality defense. There are many reasons that Chicago would be one of the most intriguing coaching destinations.
As for the Bears' side of things, they simply want to compete again. They're sick and tired of losing. Chicago has given major signs that they're ready to go all-in on getting back into contention.
Making the move to hire Belichick to replace Eberflus would be the final sign that they're all-in.
All of that being said, there is no guarantee that the Bears will make a head coaching change. There is no guarantee that they would have interest in hiring Belichick or that the greatest head coach of all-time would want to coaching in Chicago.
However, there are reasons to think that the Bears could be a prime landing spot for Belichick. It's certainly something to keep an eye on heading into the offseason if Chicago struggles to finish out the year strong.
