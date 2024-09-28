Patriots' Bill Belichick Linked to Super Bowl Rival
New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick has still not found a coaching job, and given his broadcasting gig at this point, you have to wonder if he really wants one anymore.
But if he does, a Super Bowl rival of the Patriots may represent a potential landing spot.
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk has named the New York Giants as a possibility for Belichick, noting that Belichick "has always had a soft spot" for Big Blue.
"When details of the dysfunction over the handling of Jimmy Garoppolo emerged several years ago, a report surfaced that Belichick would want to coach the Giants if/when things end in New England," Florio wrote.
Belichick spent 12 seasons with the Giants' organization between 1979 and 1990, famously serving as Bill Parcells' defensive coordinator during New York's Super Bowl-winning campaigns in 1986 and 1990.
Of course, Belichick is most known for his 24-year tenure with the Pats in which he won six Super Bowl championships and led the Patriots to six Super Bowl appearances. He also guided the franchise to 17 AFC East division titles, including 11 straight between 2009 and 2019.
Two of Belichick's three Super Bowl losses in New England came to the Giants, so the 72-year-old certainly has an extensive history with the G-Men, both in terms of working for the team and as an opponent.
New York dropped to 1-3 on the season with its Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and the more the Giants lose, the hotter the seat gets for current head coach Brian Daboll.
Daboll led Big Blue to a playoff appearance during his debut season in 2022, but the Giants went a disappointing 6-11 last year and seem to be on the verge of missing the postseason again in 2024.
If the Giants end up firing Daboll, Belichick could represent a possibility for the club.
