Patriots Could Lose Three Key Players vs 49ers
The New England Patriots are struggling as it is right now, having lost back-to-back games heading into their Week 4 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.
Unfortunately, things are about to get even more difficult.
The Patriots could be without three key players against the 49ers, as offensive linemen Vederian Lowe and Michael Jordan as well as cornerback Alex Austin all missed practice on Thursday, via Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald.
Considering how porous New England's offensive line has looked over the first three weeks, having more pieces in the trenches go down to injury is not what the team was hoping for.
The Pats may be getting guard Sidy Sowe back, but it won't do them a whole lot of good if a couple of other offensive linemen miss the contest versus San Francisco.
The Patriots gave their fans some hope in Week 1 when they upset the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, but now, that win is starting to look less and less impressive.
First of all, the Bengals are now 0-3, so it's beginning to look like they were overhyped. Second, New England has looked awful the last two weeks, most recently losing the New York Jets by an ugly score of 24-3.
The Pats' offense, as expected, has appeared lifeless, particularly in the aerial attack. While Jacoby Brissett leaves much to be desired at quarterback, it's not entirely his fault.
Brissett has gotten very limited protection behind his offensive line, and things may be even worse against a fierce 49ers pass rush this Sunday if multiple key players are out.
The Patriots were widely expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, so their struggles should not come as much of a surprise.
But it doesn't make it any easier to watch.
