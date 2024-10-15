Patriots Legend Bill Belichick Slams Jets
Well, you can count Bill Belichick's name off of the list of potential head coaches that the New York Jets could pursue. The New England Patriots legend has ended any thought process of that happening.
On Monday Night Football, Belichick spoke out and brutally slammed into the Jets' franchise. He is clearly not a fan of how New York operates or the way they handle situation.
Specifically, he ripped into how they fired Robert Saleh.
"I'm not a big Jets fan, in case you don't know that... I thought Coach Saleh really did a good job with this team... That's kinda what it's been there with the Jets. They've barely won over 30% in the last 10 years. The owner being the owner... ready, fire aim," Belichick said.
Belichick has been a lot of fun to watch on the ManningCast this season. He has shared a lot of opinions that he wouldn't be able to share if he were still an NFL head coach.
Despite all of the rumors that were connecting him as a potential target for Jets' coaching job, Belichick just never made a ton of sense. It's not that he wouldn't be a perfect fit for what New York is trying to do. Instead, it's the fact that Belichick has zero respect for the Jets and he wouldn't want to work with their ownership.
Over the years, Belichick has had his time beating New York. For the rest of time, he will have a bitter rivalry with the Jets.
However, he's also solid in his thought process about the team firing Robert Saleh. They scapegoated him without a doubt. A change may have been needed at some point soon, but this is not all on Saleh's shoulders.
It will be interesting to see what Belichick's future holds and where the Jets go from here as well.
At this point in time, it seems very likely that Belichick will be back on an NFL sideline next season. Thankfully, Patriots fans no longer have to worry that he could end up with the division rivals.
After these comments, that ship certainly seems to have sailed and Belichick seems to have confirmed that he can't stand New York from top to bottom.
