Patriots Linked to Cowboys Rising Defender
The New England Patriots' surprising Week 1 win feels like ages ago.
The Patriots have since dropped back-to-back games to fall to 1-2 on the season, and it has become increasingly obvious that they have substantial roster needs.
While most of those needs are on the offensive side of the ball, New England could also use some help defensively, as well.
More specifically, the Pats require some assistance in the trenches, especially with Christian Barmore out due to blood clots.
For that reason, Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine is thinking ahead and has linked the Patriots to Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa in 2025 NFL free agency.
"The Patriots are missing Christian Barmore on the inside, but his future is up in the air as he has been diagnosed with blood clots that could keep him out for the season. Osa Odighizuwa is going to be one of the best available interior defensive linemen in free agency next season. He's gotten better every season in Dallas and would be a solid addition to New England's defensive line," Ballentine writes.
Odighizuwa is probably one of the most underrated players in the league, and he is certainly underappreciated on the Cowboys' defense.
The 26-year-old, who played his collegiate football at UCLA, was selected by Dallas in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He immediately started right off the bat, registering 36 tackles and a couple of sacks during his rookie campaign. Odighizuwa followed that up by rattling off 43 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble his sophomore season, and last year, he finished with 46 stops and three sacks.
Perhaps what's most impressive about Odighizuwa is his durability, as he has missed just one game since entering the league. He has also appeared in every contest since 2022.
The Dayton, Oh. native drew an 81.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus last season, demonstrating his versatility along Dallas' defensive front.
New England already has a couple of nice pieces in its front seven, namely in the form of pass rushers Keion White and Josh Uche.
However, adding Odighizuwa into the mix could make the Pats' defense genuinely frightening.
The Patriots will aim to rebound against the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday.
