Patriots Hit Historic Low to Start Season
Jacoby Brissett and the New England Patriots started the season with an ugly, but huge upset win. Unfortunately, the last two games have not gone nearly as well.
While they lost in heartbreaking fashion in overtime in Week 2, they were blown out in Week 3 by a final score of 24-3. They have been more competitive than expected so far this season, but there has been a very concerning poor level of play offensively to be concerned about.
As shared by Boston Sports Info, the 2024 season has seen the Patriots have the fourth fewest net passing yards in the Super Bowl era.
Clearly, the offense is going to have to figure something out if they're going to compete this season. Brissett and the passing game have to be able to move the football.
So far this season in three games, Brissett has completed 60.9 percent of his pass attempts for 368 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. That just isn't going to get the job done.
Due to the slow start to the season for the passing game, some fans have been starting to call for rookie quarterback Drake Maye to get the call. He played on drive this week, completing four of his eight pass attempts for 22 yards.
He was sacked twice in one drive as well. Maye also picked up 12 yards on the ground.
It's a bit too early to bring Maye in. With the offensive line struggling so badly, Maye would be in danger. There's no reason to rushing the rookie onto the field.
Hopefully, the passing offense will be able to pick up in Week 4. That being said, they're going to be going up against the San Francisco 49ers, who have a very talented defense.
Only time will tell, but this is definitely a reason for concern in New England.
