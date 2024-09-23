Patriots DB Named Notable Trade Candidate
The New England Patriots are going to be a very intriguing team to keep an eye on heading into the NFL trade deadline this year.
While the team could opt to buy some talent to improve their future, they could also consider shipping a player or two out of town. The Patriots will have some tough decisions to make.
Should they choose to trade away some of their talent, there is one player that has been suggested as a trade candidate.
ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano mentioned New England cornerback Jonathan Jones as a potential trade chip ahead of the deadline.
"The Patriots have looked a bit more competitive than expected so far, but they certainly could fade. And if so, Jones is a player teams were circling in the offseason. Those seeking a cornerback could kick the tires once again, as Jones has 11 tackles this season and is only two years removed from a four-interception season."
Jones has been a key piece of the Patriots' secondary. Moving on from him would open up a hole in the defense, but they could get some good value in return.
At 31 years old, Jones doesn't necessarily fit the long-term picture for the team. If they want to add more assets to build for the future, trading Jones for draft capital could make a ton of sense.
Looking around the NFL, there are quite a few teams that could have interest in Jones. Plenty of contenders would look to beef up their secondary. Even if he's acquired to be a depth option, Jones would be a valuable addition.
There is no guarantee that New England will be open to trading him, but it would make some sense.
All of that being said, expect to hear the Patriots mentioned in quite a few rumors leading up to the trade deadline. They seem like a team that could be active one way or the other. Jones will be a name to keep an eye on.
