Insider Reveals Patriots Plan for Drake Maye
The New England Patriots gave rookie quarterback Drake Maye one drive of playing time in Week 3 action. While he only played one drive, there is some belief that Jerod Mayo and the coaching staff are slowly preparing to replace Jacoby Brissett with Maye as their starting quarterback.
Maye is being brought along slowly, which is a wide move by the Patriots. Throwing him onto the field too early could end in a devastating way.
In his one drive of playing time, Maye completed four of his eight pass attempts for 22 yards. He was also sacked twice in the drive. Maye picked up 12 yards on the ground too.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer made a prediction for New England's plans with Maye on Monday morning. He believes that the Patriots are angling their way towards starting their rookie signal caller.
“My understanding is that the plan is for that to happen at some point in 2024 — this won’t be a full-on redshirt year. They’ll be patient. But Maye’s progress has gotten to the point where the expectation is he’ll earn his way on to the field relatively soon, with the one caveat being that the Patriots’ offense will have to show (as it did against the Cincinnati Bengals, then didn’t against the Jets) that it can play the way it needs to in order to support a rookie quarterback.”
This isn't much of a surprise. Quite a few people have come out and predicted that Maye would take over as the starter at some point this season.
One of the biggest concerns about playing Maye is the offensive line. Being sacked twice in one drive is not ideal by any stretch.
However, they can't afford to just store Maye on the sideline.
It will be interesting to see what the future ends up holding for New England in the coming weeks. Maye appears ready to take over when the opportunity arises and it sure sounds like that time will come for him this year.
Expect to continue hearing more about the Patriots' quarterback situation in the near future. Brissett is the starter for Week 4, but that is subject to change at any point.
